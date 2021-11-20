Nov 20, 2021 at 1:29 PM CET

Finn Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) set the best time in the third and last free practice for the debutant Qatar Grand Prix, the twentieth and third-to-last of the Formula One World Championship, which takes place at the Losail circuit and in which he entered on the times table ahead of his English partner Lewis hamilton and from dutch Max verstappen (Red Bull), leader of the championship with 14 points of advantage over the previous one.

In the best of his 17 laps, Bottas covered the 5,380 meters of the Qatari track – with 16 curves and a long finish line, of more than one kilometer – in one minute, 22 seconds and 310 thousandths, only 78 less than Hamilton; and with a 341 advantage over Verstappen.

The Mexican Sergio perez (Red Bull) set the fifth time of the session, ahead of Spaniards Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) and Fernando Alonso (Alpine), who finished sixth and seventh

The qualifying session, which will be ordered by the grid for this Sunday’s race, will be held, with artificial light, starting at five in the afternoon – three in the afternoon, in Spanish peninsular time (14:00 GMT) -.