According to research designed to explore respondents’ bias and prejudice, 56 percent of people say that Arabic numerals should not be part of the curriculum of American students.

Arabic numbers, by the way, are the numbers we use every day. The 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9. The system was first developed by Indian mathematicians before spreading across the Arab world to Europe and becoming popular all over the world, and therefore they are called thus, Arabic numerals.





Prejudices

But “Arabic” is a term that stirs up the prejudices of a certain American political spectrum, in this case, Republican. Therefore, of this 56 percent of people who refuse to have Arabic numerals taught, most were republicans.





In the studio, then, another question was asked: “Should Schools In America Teach The Creation Theory Of The Catholic Priest George Lemaitre As Part Of Their Science Curriculum?”

This time, the poll found that 53% of respondents (and 73% of Democrats) thought that schools in America should not teach the “creation theory of the Catholic priest Georges Lemaitre” as part of their plan of science studies. In this case, Republicans thought that the Catholic religion should be out of the classroom.





But the Democrats ignore that this Belgian priest was also a physicist who discovered for the first time that the universe was expanding and proposed that its origins were in the explosion of a single particle, an idea that became known as the Big Bang theory.

That is, Geoge Lamaitre is the equivalent of the Arabic numerals in the Democrats. Both sides are prejudiced and biased. Both are willing to indoctrinate in schools, or to eliminate what they consider indoctrination and that are only mathematics and physics. Democrats are biased against Western religion as Republicans are against Eastern religion.

Therefore, paraphrasing the Netflix movie Don’t look upPerhaps it is as dangerous not to look up as not to look down, or not to look to the right or left, as you can see in the following video: