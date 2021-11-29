Nov 29, 2021 at 06:28 CET

EFE

The Celtics prevailed in an irregular game against the Toronto Raptors in the Canadian city by 97-109, despite the fact that the star of the Boston team, Jayson Tatum, only scored 8 points during the more than 37 minutes in which he was in track.

Tatum also dished out 10 assists, grabbed 7 rebounds and stole 1 ball.

The top scorer of the match was Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet with 27 points, to which he added 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals. The Raptors revelation of the season, rookie Scottie Barnes, was Toronto’s second-highest scorer, with 21 points, plus 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and 1 block.

In the Boston team, the veteran pivot stood out Al Horford with a double-double of 17 points, 11 rebounds and 2 assists while from the bench, Josh Richardson had 18 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists, 1 steal and 1 block.

One of the keys to the game was the Boston bench, whose players contributed 32 points to the team for the 13 added by the Raptors bench. The Spanish Juancho Hernangómez witnessed the entire game from the Celtics bench.