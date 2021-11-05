Since the 50’s pop music has dazzled our ears and coincidentally, because it is about drawing attention to its precise and artistic plasticity of movements, is that Boston Dynamics has released a video where he appeals to one of the icons of the genre, the Rolling Stones, to choreograph with his robot Spot, the eclectic steps Mick Jagger.

We could say that the four-legged Boston Dynamics robotic creation has the ‘moves like Jagger’ (the Jagger dance), and this collaboration that coincides with the 40th anniversary of the release of the album Tattoo You, the Rolling Stones’ long-running debut album, proves it.

Therefore, on the occasion of the musical celebration of one of the most recognized pop rock artists in the history of music (despite being conceived as a blues band), is that the Boston Dynamics operators and the choreographer Monica Thomas, gave life to the Spot robot imitating the movements of Mick Jagger and the rest members of the Rolling Stones.

And nothing better than Jagger’s movements in ‘Start me up’, while his colleagues, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, synchronize on screen with the same number of robots that even ‘move their mouths’ like the Stones themselves and say:

Clearly the message refers to Spot, the Boston Dynamics and Hyundai robot that in addition to helping humans with strenuous tasks, with its mechanized limbs have an advantage, behave like humans but in a mechanical context and without getting tired.

It is not the first time that Spot has been seen in artistic actions, we saw him dancing with the group BTS, but in this case, By representing Jagger’s steps with singular similarity, the company demonstrates the high capacities of one of its greatest creations.

The video, released on the Boston Dynamics YouTube channel, was made in collaboration with Mercury Studios, Polydor Records and the Stones themselves, It has been released for five days and already has more than a million and a half visits.

In order to paraphrase the hymn makers as ‘Under my Thumb’, ‘Angie’ or ‘Harlem Shuffle’ And many, many more than the last 40 years, the creators of the video called it ‘Spot me up’, and without a doubt they have succeeded.

For those who don’t know him yet, Spot is a kind of robot dog that Boston Dynamics designed to navigate dangerous and difficult-to-reach terrain, as well as to transport payloads of up to 14 kilos, and even perform routine inspections.

As we have seen, its advanced mobility allows it to climb stairs easily and more, and its relatively compact size allows it to move safely in confined industrial environments.

