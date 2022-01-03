After surprising the world’s Internet users with their best dance steps, Boston Dynamics’ robot dogs came to the small screen thanks to Star Wars and the recently released series “The Book of Boba Fett.”

As one of its latest additions, the company’s robots were included in the saga that airs on Disney Plus and is based on droid designs of all kinds.

Boston Dynamics print one more quota of reality to the series

The iconic Star Wars saga has already had protagonists when it comes to robotics, with the appearance in its old chapters of legendary robots such as R2-D2 and C-3PO. But in this opportunity and a new era with technological advances, the Boston Dynamics robots appear on the screen to give it a further share of reality.

The popular Spot, the robot dog of the technology company, appears in the second act of the series, where the historical bounty hunter Boba Fett and Fennec Shand are seen walking the streets of Tatooine while arguing.

Boston Dynamics reacted on their social networks

Boston Dynamics, the US engineering and robotics company that specializes in building robots, confirmed the cameo on its Twitter account, noting that Spot “has worked in many different environments and now that of a galaxy far far away.”

Spot’s gone to work in a lot of different environments this year and now we’ve added a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away to the list! #TheBookOfBobaFett – Boston Dynamics (@BostonDynamics) December 29, 2021

In that sense, fans assure that this inclusion shows the advancement of the industry throughout the year, where a robot is advanced enough to fit into a futuristic universe alongside the droids that exist there.

Let’s remember that Spot is one of the most popular robots of the company and that his last participation was with Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood, where he recreates a new version of the iconic video of the band, Start Me Up, from 1981 .