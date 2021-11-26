Test prototypes are also crashed in test sessions, some on public roads. One of the last has happened in Germany, where a Bosch technician, who has escaped unscathed, has completely destroyed one of Ferrari’s hybrid prototypes. Some causes that are not at all clear and that are being investigated.

Totally shattered. This is how this hybrid prototype of the Prancing Horse brand looks like that was being tested by Bosch technicians on roads close to the supplier’s headquarters of components in Germany, and one of Ferrari’s main suppliers. The accident occurred just a couple of nights ago, in more than mysterious causes that are now being investigated more carefully, as they are one of those events that are not fully explained.

And, according to the German source, the accident occurred at night on a completely straight road and with good visibility, so it is not explained that the driver lost control of the prototype. Only the negative outside temperature, with some ice on the asphalt surface, could have caused the loss of control of the supercar, which crashed into the railings several times in a distance of 200 meters. The result, as you can see, is from authentic scrapping, but this accident has brought a lot more tail.

The Ferrari SF90 accident, in which Bosch was involved, destroyed the sports car

The dreaded spy photos disturb Bosch and Ferrari

Not only the emergency services traveled there, but also journalists from the area and those responsible for Bosch, who They tried to impede the information work by announcing demands left and right. The truth is that only images of the accident were being taken, but also closer images of the entire front volume that was visible and much of the interior, full of screens and temporary electronic devices, as well as temporary push buttons. Any of them could end up as dreaded spy photos.

The truth is the stickers distributed by the bodywork of electrical risk, and that warn the emergencies of an electrified vehicle, caused this great commotion among press photographers, as the source alludes that the crashed prototype was “a mix of the new 296 GTB and the SF90.” The two hybrids, but with the detail of the pristine state of the rear exhausts, of which they have indicated that “they seemed never to have had contact with exhaust gases”. A situation that opened all kinds of speculation pointing to a mule of the new electric that will launch in 2025.

Such special circumstances that even the German police assumed referring to the accident as something “minor” and the one involved as an “expensive car”. Now, it is necessary to find out the real causes, because the witnesses not only did not agree, but also pointed to a fire that never occurred. What is known is that Bosch has confirmed to the German media that it is indeed «a test vehicle from Bosch Engineering GmbH and details of the accident are not available, as internal investigations are also ongoing. And without any further statement about it, as is also customary in the industry, in a few weeks they will have forgotten everything. Ferrari, not so much, with what each prototype costs.