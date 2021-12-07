The automotive components giant has set itself the goal of revolutionizing electric car technology. Bosch has announced the production of silicon carbide semiconductors, a technique that will offer more autonomy, and that Mercedes and Maserati will debut.

Not only are car manufacturers engaged in developing advanced powertrain technologies for new electric cars, but some of the largest component suppliers are also involved. Bosch is one of them, and the first to announce the large-scale production of silicon carbide (SiC) chips.

These semiconductors are very small but offer very interesting qualities, highlighting the great power and transmission speed of the electric current. The automotive components giant is ready to supply manufacturers around the world, though since the beginning of 2021 it has dedicated a specific production for tests in zero emission models of some of its customers. And we can tell you what they are: Mercedes and Maserati.

The Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 is one of the electrics that will feature the new SiC chips from Bosch

Silicon carbide chips will increase autonomy

In the brand of the star, the new banners of the most sustainable range will receive this interesting chip in 2022. Specifically, the Mercedes EQS and EQS AMG, in addition to the luxurious SUV that has the same name. The power electronics will feature this advanced technology, as will the future MMA platform of compact electric cars that will debut in 2024. Bosch estimates that the new microchips will allow increase autonomy by approximately 6%, which is an important detail.

The other manufacturer that also works with silicon carbide chips is Maserati. The Italian firm announced it openly in the presentation of its new strategy of electric models, being the future Maserati Grecale Folgore the first to debut them, from 2024. An all-electric variant of the new sports SUV that the Trident brand will present in 2022 with combustion engines and hybrids, and will be followed by other models.

Among other applications, they can also be used for on-board electric chargers, in current converters and in inverters. Harald Kröger, a member of the Bosch board, said that “We are full of orders. Electric mobility is experiencing a real boom. A bright future is coming for silicon carbide semiconductors. Our goal is to become the world leader in the production of these essential components for electric mobility.