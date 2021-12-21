

Dec 21, 2021 at 11:52 am CET



Borussia Dortmund officials, disgusted by the continuing rumors about the future of their star Erling Haaland, pressure the Norwegian striker through his representative Mino Raiola to define his future immediately and clarify whether or not he will continue another year at Signal Park Stadium.

According to As, there was a meeting days ago between Hans-Joaquim Watzke, Borussia Dortmund’s executive director, and Raiola in which, far from bringing the positions closer together, everything was left open. Hence Dortmund will force a new match shortly to receive an answer to these questions: they want Haaland to decide now if he continues one more year in Dortmund or else leaves the club; and in this case, decide which will be that target team.

Borussia wants Haaland to continue one more year, Although according to some sources its leaders have reached a verbal agreement with Mino Raiola to facilitate his departure in the summer of 2022. To achieve this change in strategy, the leaders of the German club are willing to propose a galactic salary to the Norwegian striker, around 14 million euros net. In exchange, a fixed clause would be agreed in exchange for which Haaland would change clubs, yes or yes, in the summer of 2023.

Madrid wants him to stay … one more year

Real Madrid would happily receive this pact Well, Florentino Pérez’s plans for next summer include closing the arrival of Kylian Mbappé. Once the now PSG striker was linked, the time would come to try to sign Haaland as a future replacement for Karim Benzema.

This does not mean that Real Madrid is left out of a possible bid in the summer of 2022, and Hans-Joaquim Watzke himself revealed this. In the white entity they trust that the good relations they maintain with Borussia will allow them to take the cat into the water, while Barça plays the card of excellent harmony between president Joan Laporta and representative Mino Raiola.

The competition of PSG, United and City

Another factor is the competition from PSG, once the French team can lose Kylian Mbappé, Although the handicap of the Parisian team is that their sporting project, corseted in Ligue 1, is not as powerful as the one that Barça, Real Madrid and especially the English clubs in Manchester can present in the medium term.

United and City, due to their sporting and economic potential, are the great aspirants with the Premier League as a first-rate showcase for the Champions League assault, a challenge that both clubs have pending, especially Josep Guardiola’s ‘Blues’.

As ensures that the clause of 75 million to allow the departure of Haaland would not be such, but a verbal pact to facilitate his departure, after MIno Raiola closed the arrival of Erling to Borussia in excellent conditions: 20 million euros plus another 22 in commissions, 14 for Raiola himself and 8 for the player’s father.