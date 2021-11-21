Archive image. EFE / EPA / OLIVIER HOSLET



Barcelona, ​​Nov 21 (EFE) .- The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, has defended that today “the difference between peace and war is more diffuse” and in that context has framed the strategy known as Strategic Compass for European defense until 2030.

In statements to La Vanguardia, Borrell cited the refugee crisis on the border with Belarus as an example of the new types of challenges facing the European Union: “Hybrid threats sound like a theory until you come across a That affects you. This crisis has shown that you can go from theory to practice quickly. ”

In addition, this episode has shown that crises such as migration, which previously affected only some countries, especially in the south of the continent, can suddenly move to other member states.

However, the community defense project proposed by Borrell, which proposes to develop a rapid capacity to deploy modular forces and up to 5,000 troops that must train together, does not want to “replace” NATO but “to develop the ambition that is in the treaties to , in addition to having a common market and currency, having a common defense and security policy “.

This is because “the world that is coming upon us is much more insecure,” the head of European diplomacy has resolved.

“We live in the world we live in, not the one we would like. And to survive a world in which everything becomes a weapon – vaccines, masks, commerce, immigrants – you must have certain abilities” , has continued.

For this reason, Borrell has “analyzed, proposed and promoted” the Strategic Compass, although it is now the states, within the framework of the European Council, who must decide whether or not to accept this proposal.