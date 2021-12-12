British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was accused of feeding a “culture of disregard for the rules” in his government, after the publication this Sunday of a photo in which he appears playing in an office with two collaborators without a mask or distancing in December of 2020, when the country was confined by the pandemic.

This new revelation adds to a series of scandals that haunt the Conservative leader, at a time when new sanitary restrictions have been imposed on the British to stop the rapid spread of the omicron variant.

Johnson has been under enormous pressure since the press reported that Downing Street staff held an illegal party last year at a time when COVID-19 restrictions prohibited gathering indoors in London.

On Sunday, the Sunday mirror published a photo of Johnson in front of a screen in Downing Street, along with two collaborators, one with a Christmas garland around their neck and another with what looks like a Santa hat, during a virtual contest on 15 December 2020.

“While the rules said that people did not have to organize Christmas parties at work and that the British did what had to be done, Boris Johnson was presiding over a culture of disregard of the rules in the heart of government,” denounced the Deputy Leader of the Labor Party, Angela Rayner.

The Minister of Education, Nadhim Zahawi, came out in defense of the head of government and assured in SkyNews that Johnson only participated in this “virtual contest for 10 or 15 minutes” with his staff to raise funds for charitable purposes.

pau / blb / es / zm