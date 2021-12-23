The cheapest Bored Ape NFT for sale price is now 53.9 Ether (ETH), or $ 215,067, while the minimum asking price for a CryptoPunk is 52.69 ETH, which is currently worth $ 210,239, according to OpenSea.

There has been speculation throughout the month that Bored Ape may outperform CryptoPunks in terms of minimum price per NFT. Earlier this week, Cointelegraph took a deep dive into the potential factors that could affect the value of one collection over the other. Regardless of whether the owners had a preference for intellectual property rights or certain partnerships and collaborations, the driving force behind any NFT project, blue chip or not, is their community.

It is important to note some notable differences between the two collections. Larva Labs, the team behind CryptoPunks, was one of the first to create NFT in 2017. The project has historic value and has long reigned in the market in terms of trade volume. He’s also very brand focused. CryptoPunks owners cannot use their avatar for marketing, commercial or branding purposes, only the company can. Recently, Larva Labs and the Hollywood agency UTA signed an agreement to use the CryptoPunks image in mainstream media.

On the other hand, Yuga Labs, creator of the Bored Ape Yacht Club, is very focused on community and utility. From their continued collaborations, such as the last one with Adidas Originals, to their increasing adoption by mainstream media and celebrities, the attention and appeal of Bored Apes have increased and so has the price of their collection. In addition, Ape owners have full creative and commercial license to their assets, as Yuga Labs granted them all intellectual property rights from the beginning.

The fact that the minimum price of BAYC’s NFTs has risen above that of CryptoPunks for the first time indicates that public sentiment on the future of BAYC is bullish. The floor price had risen steadily in recent months, in contrast to the steady decline for CryptoPunks.

Bored Ape Yacht Club also plans to launch its own token in the first quarter of 2022, according to an October announcement.

Good evening, apes. Been hearing a question around the club a lot: WEN TOKEN? Wen token indeed. . . Some thoughts below. – Bored Ape Yacht Club (@BoredApeYC) October 8, 2021

As in any dynamic market, competition can be healthy. And one rival that is rapidly catching on in popularity to both BAYC and CryptoPunks is RTFKT Studios. At the time of writing, RTFKT Studios’ Clone X collaboration with artist Takashi Murakami ranks second on OpenSea in terms of trade volume.

