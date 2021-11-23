We have been using the M1 for a while, to which we later added the M1 Pro and M1 Max, and the Microsoft operating system users are still waiting for Boot Camp. New information has been discovered in this regard. Information that leads us to think that sooner or later the possibility of running Windows on a Mac natively will become a reality.

And all for an agreement between Qualcomm and Microsoft

On Macs with Intel processors we had the option to run Windows natively on our machines. At a technical level that was quite easy, as Windows had support for Intel processors and its X86 architecture. With the move to M1 chips, manufactured in ARM architecture, the chances of running Windows became slim and Boot Camp disappeared completely.

The reason? Microsoft never released a version of Windows 11 that supports the ARM architecture of the M1, M1 Pro, and M1 Max. A movement for which we now seem to know the reason. According to XDA Developers Windows versions on ARM are only available on Qualcomm SoCs due to an agreement between both companies.





This is an agreement that we knew nothing about, but which, according to people familiar with him have told XDA, “is about to expire.” Without specifying an exact dateThe fact that the agreement between Microsoft and Qualcomm on the exclusivity of the ARM versions of Windows ends well may mean that we will see these arrive on Macs with Apple silicon.

Boot Camp is meaningless without an official version of Windows for ARM, and now we might see one. Read: Tim Cook talks about the balance between technology and health in a new interview

With some speculation on our part we can come to think that Apple brings back the Boot Camp tool, which now makes no sense due to the lack of an ARM-compatible Windows. It is true that last September Microsoft stated that the arrival of a version of Windows 11 in ARM for Apple silicon “is not a scenario that we contemplate”But a little hope survives





Microsoft’s claim could be motivated by the agreement or indicate that it would be in a future version of Windows where we would see support. Without more information it is risky to draw too many conclusions, but it is clear that the end of the exclusive agreement between Qualcomm and Microsoft would have to represent some change in the panorama.

The ability to run Windows natively on Macs would represent much easier access to the Microsoft platform from Apple computers. Currently we must turn to Parallels 16.5 or later and have a Windows 10 or Windows 11 Insider Preview compiled for ARM. A native execution would also represent a performance improvementAs it would take full advantage of the hardware of the machine without having to resort to virtualization.

Another option, although for now reserved for companies, is to access Windows through the cloud. A few months ago Microsoft announced a service with which we can run a complete machine running Windows through the browser. For now we will have to wait to see possible changes, if there are any, but the data we have right now gives us to think about a better coexistence between macOS and Windows on ARM computers.