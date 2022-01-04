With the arrival of the pandemic, training at home has become an almost daily routine that has even made us change our perspective on it in sport. It is very easy to prepare a small area with some material to train at a fairly low cost.

One of the most successful cardio machines are stationary bikes like this one Reebok GB40S with 32 levels of electronic resistance perfect for home use.





Reebok GB40S – Exercise Bike

Now this exercise bike is available in Amazon for 399 euros (before 500 euros). It includes 20 training programs different, 5.5 “LCS display and functions like speed, time, distance, calories, pulse, watts, RPM, level graph.

The fixed handlebar has integrated pulse sensors with flywheel and is accompanied by an adjustable saddle that supports up to 120 kg. In addition, for greater comfort, it has a bottle cage to keep you hydrated throughout the session.

It hardly takes up space since it measures 101 x 51 x 128 cm and is made up of a robust structure that you can store and move perfectly thanks to the built-in wheels.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors. Prices and availability may vary after publication.

Images | Amazon and Decathlon

