Being a boy or a girl is synonymous with being full of fear. Not only is the world a huge and strange place yet to know, the journey to find out who they are is long and complex. For this reason, it is important that from a very young age we help them to become familiar with with concepts as important as self-esteem, tolerance to frustration or acceptance of all types of bodies. These books are an excellent tool for this and, incidentally, a good option to give this Christmas.

Stories to love you better, Alex Rovira





This work aimed at children of all ages illustrates, through inspiring stories and reflections, the keys to integrating self-esteem in their own lives, as a beacon that will allow girls and boys to be safe, independent, respectful people (with them themselves and with others), who know how to love because they have learned to love each other. And is that Self-esteem is the most important tool we have to ride happily through the roller coaster of life.





When I grow up I want to be … happy, Anna Morato García





This book brings together six endearing stories to help children learn to be happy from a young age. Important topics such as the power of words, the value of things, attitude towards others, self-confidence, self-esteem and the management of frustration are discussed, explained in an entertaining and understandable way for everyone. Little stories that help create a positive environment at home and prepare for the future.

We all poop, Taro Gomi





Taro Gomi is the world’s best-known Japanese children’s author. East best seller international is considered a small work of art. His books, with a unique style (tender, colorful, simple and delicate) always try to answer the doubts of the little ones and We all poop has sold a million copies worldwide speaking of such a natural process ... Because all living things eat, and that’s why … we all poop!

You are a fantastic being!, Sophie Linde





Whether it’s curiosity or compassion, children intuitively carry many important qualities within them. But what if fear gets in the way or anger gets the better of them? In this children’s book, for boys and girls from 6 years old, young readers learn to deal with their feelings and to trust themselves. After all, our inner voice always shows us the right way: our own way.

Stories for happy girls and boys, Alex Rovira





Following the international success of Stories to love you better, Álex Rovira and Francesc Miralles present a new book to learn values ​​that will give young readers a compass to face life’s challenges, develop your emotional intelligence, discover your talent and fulfill yourself. Includes a guide with tips for parents and educators.

Stories for children who dare to be different, Ben Brooks





A book on gender roles that offers boys an alternative message: masculinity can mean many things. An inspiring collection of 100 stories from famous and not so famous men who made the world a better place through compassion, generosity and self-confidence. There is no story of slaying dragons or saving princesses, instead it celebrates introverts and innovators, sensitivity and resilience, individuality and expression.

Goodnight stories for rebellious girls, Elena Favilli





Once upon a time there was a princess … a princess? What?! Once upon a time, a girl wanted to get to Mars. Once upon a time there was a woman who became one of the best tennis players in the world and another who discovered how the metamorphosis of butterflies occurs. From Frida Kalo to Jane Goodall, from Coco Chanel to Nina Simone, from the Bronte sisters to Marie Curie This book tells the extraordinary lives of 100 brave women: scientists, astronauts, weightlifters, judges, chefs … a hundred examples of determination and fearlessness for those who dream big.

We are here, Oliver Jeffers





Our world can be a bewildering place, especially if you’ve just been born. When a baby comes into the world his head is full of questions that we can help you answer with the help of this new album from the international bestseller Oliver Jeffers. In it he invites us to explore what to do on our planet and how we live on it. A perfect gift to give to a newborn.

Mabel and the mountain, Kim Hillyard





Mabel is a very small fly … with big plans!: Climb a mountain, organize a supermarket, befriend a shark … And although her friends do not trust that she can achieve any of this and they try to dissuade her, the brave Mabel is not going to give up! An album full of optimism that invites the little ones to listen to our hearts, to overcome new challenges and, above all, to believe in ourselves..

Mermaids, Jessica Love





An album with minimal text but with a display of illustrations overflowing with color and meaning. A story told with sobriety and sensitivity, which casts female and male stereotypes to the ground and does not judge or condemn, that respect everyone’s desire to be what they dream of and choose, without stigmatizing it. A lesson in openness towards diversity, an example of tolerance and love. Highly recommended for reading with the family, reflecting and talking with the children at Carnival or at any time of the year … and in life.

