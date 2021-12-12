Ethan kross He is a neuroscientist and experimental psychologist and one of the leading experts in the control of the conscious mind. As a researcher in the Laboratory of Emotions and Self-Control, a laboratory created by himself and directed at the University of Michigan, investigates people who talk to themselves.

As a result of all this work, this book is born, Chatter, Why is the voice in your head so important and how to take advantage of it.





What we talk to ourselves

People continually talk to themselves. As if they had a voice within them, which censors them, encourages them, communicates, warns them. Kross has spent his entire life researching the nature of these conversations: what they are, why we have them, and how we can harness them to be happier, healthier, and more productive.

Cháchara: Why is the voice in your head so important and how to take advantage of it (Contexts)

To achieve this, he has used tools provided not only by psychology, but other disciplines as diverse as medicine, philosophy, biology and computer science. In this way, the book, a paragon of curiosity about our inner voices, addresses questions such as: why do some people benefit from their inner life, from the analysis of their feelings, while others collapse if they adopt that attitude?

Or: How can you reason clearly in situations of harmful stress? How can we talk to the people we care about without fanning their negative thoughts and emotions so they don’t influence ours?

Finally, the author, in the last chapter of the book, offers a set of tools to manage both the dialogue with ourselves and with others. Because the placebo, the talismans, the simple vocal spell have a real power beyond the supernatural trifles.



