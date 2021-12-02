One of the biggest surprises that the State of Play of PlayStation that took place last July left us was the announcement of Moss: Book II. Since then we have not heard from this second part until now that Polyarc has confirmed that the endearing mouse Quill will return to action in spring 2022.

The announcement was made with a new trailer that anticipates some of the fascinating moments that we will live in this adventure whose plot will take place just after the events of the first Moss, after having rescued Argus, the uncle of our little protagonist.

This time it all begins when an evil winged enemy chases her through the haunted castle where her uncle was captive, although Quill has a plan that will put an end to the ruthless rule of the Arcane and thus save the world from destruction. This will leave us with Battles against enemies, puzzles to solve and new allies that will help us along the way.

It only remains to know the exact day on which Moss: Book II will go on sale in PS4, PS5 and PC, although at least we can already get an idea of ​​when we will receive this long-awaited sequel.