Jeff Williams, Apple ’s chief operating officer, has expressed his joy in offering the customer more repair possibilities. And it is that, until now, the only possibility to obtain one hundred percent original and certified parts for their operation was to go to Apple technical support or a SAT, leaving thousands of unauthorized repair centers without that possibility. And of course, without allowing users to repair it.

In a press release published on its website, the Californian company has announced that iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 users will be the first to be able to request spare parts for their devices if they require it. Obviously the company shows that it is recommended that you have technical knowledge and skills to be able to carry out a repair, but will not hinder those who wish to access it, so anyone could buy the parts.

In the same statement, the company announces that the following will be the Macs with M1 chip, although without clarifying if the brand new MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips also enter there, since that in the end is a variant of its original chip.

All of this will be in one new store that will include more than 200 parts and tools, understanding that instructions for disassembling the terminals will also be added.

The company has not made public no date from which a parts request can be made. In the same way that it has not established any type of procedure to follow when it is open, but being an online store, we understand that could work similar to any purchase. Therefore we cannot say much more about it and we understand that it will be announced soon, so we will continue to monitor it.

Goodbye to controversial bans

Only a few weeks ago it was known that those who tried to repair the screen of an iPhone 13 in unauthorized centers, would be forced to do without Face ID, since they were programmed to disable these sensors if it was not by an Apple specialist or authorized . Days later Apple had to get out of the way by eliminating this restriction that, surely, could have led to receiving lawsuits from users.

At a time when the company is observed with a thousand eyes for alleged monopolistic practices, completely get rid of any doubt with this action. Obviously, we will also have to be attentive to the issue of parts costs, although it is foreseeable that it costs less than going to repair in a normal way to save labor.

Be that as it may, and in the absence of knowing more information, insist that this in the end will be focused on the public that has more knowledge. It is foreseeable that there will continue to be a guarantee if each one repairs the equipment on their own, but the company will probably not be responsible for the possible problems that this may generate if they do not have technical knowledge.

Therefore, like Apple does, we can do nothing but recommend to the general public that they continue to go to the specialized technical service for repairs.