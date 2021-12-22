Sony is planning a third installment of The Amazing Spider-man with Andrew Garfield and we already know who the villain would be

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Spider-man: No way homeSo if you haven’t seen the movie yet, come back another time.

After the launch of Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans have been calling for the return of previous versions of Spider-Man to the big screen and continuing their adventures where they left off, and now there seems to be a distinct possibility that this will come true. Daniel richtman, a well-known source of information for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, posted a tweet saying that Garfield could return with a new movie following his adventures where he left off when Sony and Marvel Studios signed the deal and his school was canceled. “I also heard that Andrew might come back”, Richtman wrote, though he didn’t mention if it would be for a franchise revival. The Amazing Spider-Man by Marc Webb or for a separate project.

I also hear Andrew might come back December 19, 2021

What happened to the third installment already planned?

Andrew Garfield made his debut as Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man from 2012, which was a reboot of the original Sam Raimi trilogy. The film did quite well at the box office, grossing $ 757.9 million worldwide, and received good reviews in particular for Garfield’s portrayal of Spider-Man. Its sequel, The Amazing Spider-Man 2Unfortunately, it was not so well received by critics, who believed that the plot suffered from a complicated narrative and too many characters.

The disappointing box office performance of The Amazing Spider-Man 2, just one of many reasons the franchise did not continue. Between the Sony Pictures hack in 2014 and changes in the company’s management, The Amazing Spider-Man 3 It ended up being delayed until 2016. However, after Sony struck a deal with Marvel Studios that allowed Spider-Man to appear in Marvel cinematic universe In 2015, it effectively turned a temporary delay into a total cancellation.

Who could be the villains?

Despite the cancellation of the franchise starring Garfield, his interpretation of the wall-crawler has a large number of followers, something that has stood out even more with his appearance in No Way home, even his fans have initiated a request for it to be done. reality, The Amazing Spider-Man 3, something that has not been overlooked by Sony that would already be planning it.

A leak published on Reddit from a reliable source, ensures that Tom Hardy’s Venom, Jared Leto’s Morbius (something that could have been anticipated by the movie trailer) and Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Kraven the hunter would be integrated into his universe, for what version of The vulture Michael Keaton would be a variant of the one we saw in Homecoming. The version of Doc. Octopus from his universe from which we saw the tentacles could also come into action, and let’s not forget that Harry is still the green goblin, and Paul Giamatti could return as Rhino.

These plans could activate the initial plans of the six claims that we were presented in The Amazing Spider-man 1 and 2, although of course I would no longer have Jaime Foxx as Electro or Rhys Ifans as The alligatorAlthough the latter is true that in the comics Peter healed him on more than one occasion, and Connors always returned in his reptilian form.

What do you think of the news? Wanting it to come true?