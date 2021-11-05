It is incredible how many opportunities are wasted in business due to the lack of an organized loyalty plan. Certainly most companies focus their sales efforts on attracting new customers, and this is only one of the three ways to grow a business, it is even one of the most expensive ways to do it.

Therefore, on this occasion and taking advantage of the season, I want to share some ideas that you can integrate into your 2022 Loyalty Plan.

Pump Ideas to Build Customer Loyalty

Exceed expectations. Nothing causes greater delight and surprise than receiving more than what you were promised. More when the custom or the normal thing that happens, is that in the best of cases hardly what was expected is received. Thus, instead of using fancy words in your communication, offer extra incentives, such as: delivery early, quote faster, include a gift or voucher.

Customize Sales through a CRM and / or an ERP.

Personalization in customer management is one of the most powerful loyalty strategies. The objective is to know and anticipate the needs of each client in a personalized and to a certain extent, automated way, to encourage sales with cross selling and up selling tactics, as well as to increase loyalty by exceeding communication and service expectations.

Objectives:

Increase the service experience

Encourage them to buy more (cross selling & up selling)

Increase purchase frequency

Surprise with Emotional Details. From a handwritten letter to a birthday present, a detail with an emotional component is an excuse for the customer to feel special and valued.

Grant Special Prices. Giving your clients special prices or making them part of a club where they can enjoy this benefit can also be a good way to build loyalty. You can even make the occasion much more special by giving them a card or certificate and make this initiative much more meaningful.

Ask for suggestions and feedback. Clients have tips and suggestions that can help us improve. The problem is that we are not always truly willing to listen to them. Asking and implementing your own advice and suggestions shows that we care and that we want to better meet your needs and problems.

VIP club. Join a special customer club, that is, with exclusive promotions, longer delivery times, gifts or monthly bonuses, trends and updates. Includes training from a certain purchase percentage.

Training center. Create a training center, it can be virtual, through which your clients are offered free courses and free workshops on a monthly basis on trends, tactics or practices. The idea is to offer fresh and attractive themes, valuable content that they really appreciate. At the same time, create a library of digital content that they can access whenever they want because they are customers.

VIP Content Strategy. Share content of great value for your ideal client that cannot be easily found on the internet. Here the job is to develop such content by experts. Share them in a monthly trends Newsletter, as well as in your virtual Content Library.

Points Program. Gifts and discounts are still powerful incentives in loyalty strategies, their goal is to make the customer feel valuable, let’s say grateful for their preference. They can implement a points system for each purchase and corresponding gifts to be exchanged for points.

Other ideas that you can also include in your plan if you haven’t already:

WhatsApp. Send greetings every week, as well as important news from the sector (if they exist during the week).

Newsletter. Stay in constant communication through a weekly newsletter, in which you can send him information that you know can be useful for his work, challenges and goals in his company.

Monthly Webinar. Offer them a monthly conference to help them better understand their industry and their own work.

Measure Satisfaction. Measure your satisfaction with the product every two months. Conduct a telephone or personal interview of technical variables, service and results.

Birthday. Send a gift on his birthday to the company, which is a surprise and special. Plus a personal phone call.

As always, I hope this information is useful to you. Have a great day… Yeah!