Bolt electric scooters are now going to require a Breathalyzer Test from all users. Those who have more alcohol than allowed at midnight will not be able to use the scooters.

Mobility services are always very useful for the general population. With the arrival of Bolt, a well-known company previously as “Taxify”, exceptional service has been provided in more than 45 countries located on all continents, offering means of transport such as private taxi, electric bicycles, vehicles, delivery services, and rentals of the famous electric scooters.

These electric scooters have become one of the most used products of the company, this has brought many advantages for people who do not have their own means of transport, but it has also given certain problems in some unfavorable situations, such as using them while intoxicated. For this same reason, Bolt has decided to bring a new restriction function for electric scooters that prevents drunk users from using the means of transport to avoid possible night accidents.

Bolt adds a Breathalyzer Test to its Electric Scooters

One of the most recent news that Bolt has announced is that they already have approximately 260 licenses to launch the new line of electric scooters all over Madrid, Spain. This entails the incorporation of a functionality that has previously been used in the company’s country of origin, Estonia. It is about blocking for users who have excess alcohol in their body in order to prevent problems when they drive the vehicle.

To find out if a user is in a drunken state, an innovative Breathalyzer Test is carried out that determines the person’s reaction through images analyzed by the application. Depending on your physical condition and the reactions you act during the test, it is confirmed whether you have drunk or not. Bolt has investigated how the population develops through statistics, and has concluded that during the weekends there are many people who go out to parties. Alcohol intoxication affects a user’s judgment and could lead to a car accident. Therefore, they have specified a schedule of Friday to Sunday from 1.00 AM to 6.00 AM, where all people must pass the Breathalyzer Test to be able to unlock electric scooters and use them normally.

Drunkenness begins when alcohol in blood exceeds 0.8 grams per thousand. Remember to always be careful with all the activities you do. And if for some reason you have your own electric scooter, it may be an excellent idea to ask for insurance, since they are increasingly used worldwide.

