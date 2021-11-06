Opponents of the Luis Arce government protested in the streets in the last strike last month. EFE / Juan Carlos Torrejón



That’s not what I expected Luis Arce Catacora in celebration of his first year of government. The President of Bolivia has not been able to defuse a series of conflicts accumulated in the last month and everything seems to indicate that the beginning of His second year of management will be received on Monday, November 8, with an indefinite national strike of social multisectors such as civic, unionists, international freight transport, doctors and others who reject the law 1386, being considered by the opposition as the “Mother norm” of others that would aim to confiscate property, persecute adversaries and the “Venezuelanization” of the country, under the argument of fighting corruption and illegal activities.

“The strike will last as long as it has to last “said on Thursday the vice president of the Committee for Santa Cruz, Fernando Larach, the institution that led the mobilizations against Evo Morales in 2019 and others against his successor Luis Arce. Manuel Morales, representative of the National Council of Democracy (Conade), an opponent who also supports the protest measure, called on the population to stock up not only with food but also with medicines because it is not known how long the measure will last. With these announcements, the memories of the 21-day national strike, which took place between October and November 2019, brought back to life, which led to the resignation of President Evo Morales.

With this precedent, President Luis Arce and Vice President David Choquehuanca have opted to associate this new protest mobilization of the main sectors that caused Morales’s resignation two years ago to another attempt to do what the ruling party calls the “second coup d’etat” or the destabilization of the government and, therefore, of democracy.

Doctors and employees of the health sector have participated en masse in protests against the government EFE / Martin Alipaz



Without the possibility of dialogue or negotiation in sight with opposition sectors, the Government has opted to discredit those mobilized with the label of “Coup plotters”, to the division of some unions such as merchants, neighborhood and transport and to position the idea that the population is “confused” and “deceived” for lies about the laws, supported by some media that misinform for destabilizing purposes, according to the ruling party.

As was customary in the Morales government and more frequently now in that of Luis Arce, every time conflict increases and convulsion looms, the government has relied on the so-called social movements of the Unity Pact, which have positions in the ministerial cabinet, to warn that they will defend stability and democracy. Vice President David Choquehuanca himself, who has habitually used conciliatory rhetoric, changed his tone and issued the warning, in the company of leaders of these social organizations, that they will respond to the indefinite strike with their available resources, among which is the exit at the streets to break the protest measure. Precisely, the leader of the Bolivian Workers’ Central, Juan Carlos Guarachi, one of the main allies of the ruling party, warned in the last hours that, if necessary, the unionized will take to the streets and highways to defend the government of Luis Arce.

In response, the vice president of the civic community of Santa Cruz asked the population to peacefully abide by the indefinite strike and not respond to the provocations that could arise from the social sectors that support the Government, in order to avoid violence in the streets. A month ago, when another 24-hour strike was carried out, citizens related to the Government tried to unblock the roads, with clashes between civilians and with the balance of some beaten and apprehended in Santa Cruz.

During various street protests this year there were clashes between followers of the ruling party and opponents, with complaints from both sides that there are shock groups. On some occasions, former President Evo Morales said that unlike when he left power, now the social movements are organized and better prepared to defend the so-called “process of change” and the government of Luis Arce.

Unlike previous strikes, which have had their greatest strength in the department of Santa Cruz, considered by analysts as the stronghold of the opposition, now the demand is different and it is not led by the civic, but the unionists. It has also been learned that public transport in the capital of Santa Cruz will not comply with the measure. In the merchants sector there is a group that supports the strike, but another one related to the ruling party that does not support it. There are mayors close to the Government who do not accept it either.

The Government’s strategy to counteract indefinite unemployment is also based on the story that Bolivia needs work and production to consolidate the reconstruction of the economy and that it is not advisable to cut work activities. The Minister of Public Works, Edgar Montaño, noted that the Bolivian economy will lose 117 million dollars for each day of unemployment.

On the other hand, the organizations that oppose Law 1386 consider that it is better to sacrifice time than to allow a confiscatory norm. They will only lift the measure if President Luis Arce repeals it. A month ago, the ruler backed down and put another bill on hold due to social unrest.

Military mobilization

While the tension between the ruling party and the opposition rises, in the prelude to the strike it was known movements of soldiers, military and weapons towards the city of Santa Cruz, which motivated susceptibilities, doubts and fears in sectors of the population.

Military displacements in Santa Cruz de la Sierra raised fears.

The Army was forced to clarify that it is a mobilization for an act to celebrate the day of the armed institution, which will be held simultaneously in all capital cities of Bolivia on November 12.

However, the governor of Santa Cruz, Luis Fernando Camacho, affirmed that this clarification from the Army does not clear up any doubts and the parliamentary bench of his party We believe announced that it will request a report from the Minister of Defense on this movement of troops, vehicles and weapons to the region considered the greatest opponent of the Government.

An accumulation of conflicts

The call for an indefinite strike against Law 1386 is not the only conflict in recent weeks, but it is the hardest and longest. In the last hours Students from public universities began to take to the streets demanding a budget to cover unpaid salaries and against a new law that limits the autonomy of this sector and other entities such as governments, mayors and the justice system.

Another important source of conflict appeared in Santa Cruz in the struggle for land. A week ago an armed group attacked a score of people in the area called Las Londras. The land raiders kidnapped and tortured a group, including six journalists.

As a result of this attack, the Santa Cruz press organizations took to the streets in a protest march demanding the dismantling of the armed group, suspecting that it has protection from sectors of the Government. A week after the event, no one was detained, despite the fact that public officials had contacts and meetings with people who support them.

Other more sectoral conflicts remained unresolved until recent hours. This is the case that involves workers from Aasana, the entity that manages the airports, who threaten a strike. Indigenous marchers from eastern Bolivia have also been waiting for more than a month in Santa Cruz for the attention of their demands. In health, this week there was a strike in two public hospitals due to lack of supplies.

In case conflicts are lacking, the victims of the Sacaba and Senkata massacres, which occurred during the government of Jeanine Añez, are demanding an agreement with the Government, which includes compensation. As it has not materialized, they threaten a strike.

For political analysts like Daniel Valverde, there is a scenario of conflict in Bolivia that could come to resemble that of 2019. “It is a political moment marked by excesses and deviations of priorities on both sides, with a strong impact on the economy and that untimely stresses society. The absence of dialogue in which the Government stubbornly incurs, versus the destructive slogans launched by opposing sectors, can destroy what little progress was made and put us back in scenarios similar to that of the 2019 crisis. A pause is needed and relocate on the map political order of priorities and the way in which to achieve these objectives. The Government would have to rebuild its cabinet with operators who can generate a climate of dialogue and trust, ”he said.

For the journalist and analyst Walter Mur, repeating this time the harsh speech of Evo Morales, President Luis Arce has been giving up the possibility of creating his own leadership. “To do so, he needs to build bridges to the rest of the population, regions and the opposition. His presidency will be transcendent to the extent that he is capable of managing pressure and resolving conflicts with minimal dialogue and agreements. Only extremes grow with confrontation and tension. The MAS, as a political option, does not really want a permanent climate of social instability and confrontation in Bolivia, ”he said.