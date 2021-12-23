MADRID, 23 (EUROPA PRESS)

The governments of Bolivia and Chile have agreed this Wednesday to reopen their borders to merchandise traffic and thus allow trucks that were stopped at the limits of each country to access to pick up imported supplies.

According to the agreement reached, the opening hours in the Chungará border area will be extended and coronavirus detection tests will be carried out in both territories, in such a way that it will be necessary to do one when leaving the country and repeat it when accessing the other side , collects the newspaper ‘La Razón’.

At the end of last week, at least one hundred Bolivian international carriers were unable to enter Chile because they were infected with coronavirus, which generated a blockade on the border road between Tambo Quemado and Chungara, in Bolivia and Chile, respectively.

An institutional delegation headed by members of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Health, and other authorities, traveled to the place this Tuesday to try to solve the conflict.

Thus, as reported by the Bolivian Vice Minister of Foreign Trade and Integration, Benjamin Blanco, in an interview with the television network Red Uno, the transit schedule – which until now was from 7:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. – has been extended until 10 pm “so that a larger number of transport units can pass.”

“Ten people have been mobilized to take nasal antigen tests at the border (of) Tambo Quemado in order to prevent people who test positive from passing to the Chilean side,” added Blanco.