Horror fans are always hungry for new titles in the genre and Bokeh Game Studio seems to be in a position to offer it. And it is that this Japanese study, founded by the creator of Silent Hill and Forbidden Siren, Keiichiro Toyama, is working on a game of these characteristics, with touches of thriller and that will delve into the human mind. Now Bokeh Game Studio hires Devil May Cry 5 character designer, among many other things he has done throughout his career. We are talking about Tatsuya Yoshikawa, who has been introduced as part of the team in the video that you can see right behind these lines.

It is a video that maintains the features that have characterized Bokeh Game Studio until now: good production, great extension and transparency about its movements, ins and outs and incorporations. Yoshikawa has been the designer of characters, graphics, movements, objects and visual director of several installments of the legendary franchise. Megaman, as well as Breath of fire. In recent years he has been a character designer at Devil May Cry 4 and Devil May Cry 5Capcom title that was highly praised precisely in this field for the attractive appearance of the vast majority of characters that are part of the cast of the hack and slash adventure.

New game details from Bokeh Game Studio, responsible for Silent Hill and Siren

For now Bokeh Game Studio is still a long way from being able to offer in-game materials of its first horror and mystery project, since so far it has only been able to show a conceptual art which gives us an idea of ​​what the aesthetics of the video game will be. Meanwhile, the studio led by Keiichiro Toyama continues to incorporate talent from the Japanese development industry to shape the best possible video game, which is still in a very early phase of its creation.