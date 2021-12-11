

10.12.2021 at 20:12 CET



The party according to the eleventh round of the Superliga Maculina they would play this weekend Rotogal Boiro and FENIE Energy Mallorca Palma Volley It has been postponed by the positive covid-19 player of the team balear Toni de la Rosa.

As has been confirmed in a statement Palma Voley, the young player is “Well and without symptoms”.

Palma Voley, he would travel this Friday to Boiro, in the province of La Coruna, has had to suspend training until next Monday, after all players undergo a test antigens.

If there is no positive, the FENIE Energy Mallorca Palma Volley resume training as Monday to prepare the following league games.

The Spaniard suffered set in December last year, an outbreak of coronavirus on the computer that affected its run of results and forced him to play many games in a very short space of time.

The Balearic club hopes “to play the game against Rotogal Boiro as early as possible and return to normal as soon as possible “.