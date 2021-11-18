The case of the film Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) is very curious, since despite raising a lot of money at the box office, it ended up in the red.

In 2018 it was released Bohemian Rhapsody the film / tribute to the mythical band What in. With a budget of about $ 60 million, it raised more than $ 903 million worldwide. What a tremendous success, it is in fact the highest-grossing musical ever made and the highest-grossing drama in movie history. However, the writer Anthony McCarten has filed a breach of contract lawsuit against the producer Graham king and his team of GK Films for lost profits, where it is claimed that the film ended in the red.

According to the accounting of Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation, the movie Bohemian Rhapsody it lost $ 51 million even though it topped $ 900 million at the box office. So it is not easy to understand how it is possible that the film lost money. For now, there are many documents to review, but Anthony McCarten he believes that he must earn much more than he has received so far. Although everything has been complicated, since FOX now belongs to Disney, so it will have to be a judge who determines if there was too creative accounting with this film. Something that apparently is too common in Hollywood.

What is the movie about?

Bohemian Rhapsody tell the story of how Freddie Mercury (Rami Malek) he meets the rest of the band members and they become one of the most famous groups in the world. But the singer’s sex scandals and his chaotic life add to the fact that he is ill with AIDS. Even so he decides to act in the Live aid of 1985 becoming one of the most mythical concerts that have existed.

Thanks to the movie Bohemian Rhapsody, the actor Rami Malek he won Oscar for Best Actor. So knowing how satisfied the fans of the film were and the brutal collection it had … Someone explain to me how he could lose 51 million dollars?