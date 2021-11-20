With the immunization figures reported today, which also allow the country to once again exceed the 200,000 vaccines applied after several days in which the figure seemed stagnant, the number of doses applied rose to 39,913,294. File photo. EFE / Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda



For this Saturday, November 20, the health authorities of the Colombian capital announced that the city will have new vaccination points for people who want to be immunized against covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus sars-cov-2.

The Bogotá health authorities resumed vaccinations with Moderna and Pfizer at designated points in the capital, without the need for prior scheduling and without having to wait for 84 and 81 days, as stipulated by the National Government.

But in addition, as of October 31, vaccination against covid-19 began for children under 3 years of age and older. It is important to remember that children and adolescents must go to one of their parents or guardians to be immunized.

The places where the doses will be applied from 8 in the morning to 8 at night will be:

In the north of the city:

– Santafé shopping center

– Bulevar shopping center

– Avenida Chile shopping center

In the west:

– Plaza Imperial Shopping Center

– Dorado Plaza Shopping Center

– Tibabuyes Coliseum (until 4 pm)

– Portal 80 Shopping Center

– Hayuelos shopping center

– Nuestro Bogotá shopping center

In the geographic center of the city:

– Galerías shopping center until 6 pm

– Metropolis Shopping Center

– El Salitre Terminal Module 2 from 8 am to 3 pm (Diagonal 23 N °. 69 A-55)

– Plaza de los Artesanos

– Newspaper library of the National University (until 4 pm)

– Salitre Magico Park

In the south:

– El Edén Shopping Center

– Mall Plaza Shopping Center

– El Tunal Coliseum

– Palestine Colosseum

– Cayetano Cañizares Coliseum

– Paseo de Villa del Río shopping center

– Colegio Almirante Padilla from 8 am to 4 pm (76 South Street No. 8D-59)

– Community Development Center of the El Porvenir neighborhood from 8 am to 4 pm (Carrera 100 No. 52-24 South)

– Ensueño Shopping Center from 8 am to 4 pm (59 C Sur Street No. 51-21)

– Adventure World Park

– South Terminal

From 7 am to 7 pm:

– Cafam de La Floresta shopping center

– Make up for race 68

– Corferias-Parking Tower

Stock Photography. In the image, a citizen takes a covid-19 test at one of the points established in Bogotá. Photo: Colprensa – Camila Díaz

The Ministry of Health also announced the points where free tests will be carried out to determine if you have covid-19. The points are:

In the south of Bogotá:

– Parque Olaya Herrera (27 South Street No. 21 A-40)

– Los Libertadores Development Park (Carrera 15 Este N °. 56 -09 South)

– Square of July 20 (Carrera 5 AN °. 27-37 South)

– Trebolis Porvenir Shopping Center (Carrera 95 AN °. 49 C-80 Sur)

– Bellavista Park (42 South Street No. 94 -15)

– Alto de la Cruz (transversal 22 South No. 69 C-70)

– Parque Perdomo (Calle 63 A Sur No. 71 F-67)

– Villa del Río Shopping Center (diagonal 57 C Sur N °. 62-70)

– In front of the ARA del Valle de Cafam (Carrera 14 L No. 87 -01 South)

– In front of the Altavista shopping center (Carrera 13 N °. 65 C-58 Sur)

– Usme Pueblo Park in front of the church (Carrera 14 N ° .137 C-02 South)

– Venice neighborhood park (diagonal 47 A Sur N °. 53 A-06)

– Parque Tunal at Parque station (Carrera 19 CN °. 55-15 South)

In the center of Bogotá:

– CAI del Ricaurte (Carrera 28 N °. 9-85)

– Paloquemao market square (avenida carrera 19 N °. 25-02)

– Panamericana from Carrera 7 with Calle 12 C

West:

– Salitre Plaza shopping center (Carrera 68 BN °. 24-39)

– Parque Bolsillo Carabelas in front of the Zapatoca supermarket (Carrera 40 N °. 2-39)

– Commercial corner of Calle 153 with Carrera 136

– Metropolis Park (Calle 78 N °. 66-99)

North:

– Entrepreneurship Fair Here in My Neighborhood Parque Cedritos (avenida carrera 9 No. 145-75)

– Carulla 100 Supermarket (Calle 110 N °. 9-40)

KEEP READING:

They release the two policemen who were kidnapped by the Clan del Golfo on Friday morning

$ 9.2 billion were invoiced on the second day without VAT of 2021 in Colombia