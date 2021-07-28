Reuters.- Boeing Co unveiled its first profit in nearly two years on Wednesday as deliveries of its popular 737 MAX jets for commercial flights surged amid a sharp uptick in travel bookings thanks to advancing Covid vaccination programs. -19.

The 737 MAX is an integral part of Boeing’s financial rebound as the US aircraft manufacturer struggles to recoup billions of dollars in lost sales from the pandemic and addresses structural defects related to the production of its larger 787 aircraft. and profitable.

Boeing Chief Executive David Calhoun said the company now plans to keep staffing levels stable at around 140,000 employees, after previously slashing to 130,000 workers by the end of 2021.

Boeing said it is currently making 16 737 MAX jets per month. The company has said it will raise production of the aircraft to 31 units per month in early 2022.

Boeing’s structural operating profit was $ 755 million in the second quarter ended June 30, compared to a loss of $ 3.32 billion in the same period last year.

Revenue increased 44% to about $ 17 billion.

On average, analysts expected Boeing to report a quarterly loss of $ 454.8 million on revenue of $ 16.54 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

