SpaceX, OneWeb and Amazon are not the only players in the global satellite internet race. The legendary aerospace company Boeing has an ambitious project underway to develop its own constellation of satellites and offer connectivity in any corner of the planet.

Satellite internet services are ideal in areas where mobile coverage or fiber connection is poor or non-existent. SpaceX has played an elementary role in democratizing this type of alternative by providing a proposal with decent quality and a price that is far from being exorbitant, although it is still high.

The thing is, satellite internet used to be limited to a few. Not only because of the service offer, but also because of the costs. But advances in technology such as the entry of new players, such as Boeing in this case, end up benefiting users.

Boeing wants its satellite internet constellation to be able to provide connectivity to every corner of the planet. However, it is not something that can be achieved overnight, not even being one of the largest aerospace companies in the world with vast experience in the sector.

Like its competitors, Boeing must submit to the scrutiny of the federal authorities of the United States and from all the countries where you want your service to operate. It must also make a series of launches to gradually put the satellites into orbit and thus shape its constellation.

Boeing’s phased plan

Illustrative image | Intelsat Communications Satellite | Credit: Boeing

In principle, the American company plans to launch 132 satellites which will be located in a Low Earth Orbit (LEO), at an altitude of 1,056 kilometers. Others 15 They will be located in a non-geostationary orbit (NGSO) at an altitude between 27,355 and 44,221 km.

The 147 satellites will transmit in V band. This is a higher frequency than the Ka and Ku bands used by SpaceX or future satellites. Amazon Kuiper. It has faster transfer speeds, but it tends to be more affected by interference because it cannot pass through solid objects well.

Boeing plans to offer satellite internet services initially in United States, Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands. The company thinks it will be able to achieve global coverage when the 147-satellite system is complete in orbit and operational.

For “global coverage” three groups of satellites will be used in the “shape of 8” that will provide service to specific areas of the planet. This will be made possible by overlapping “honeycomb” radio cells. One group will cover America, another Europe and Africa, and another Asia and Oceania.

Credit: FCC

Boeing’s plans may seem miniscule compared to SpaceX’s which speak of more than 40,000 Starlink satellites and they already have 1,646 operating in orbit. However, the Chicago company could fold its small constellation to a larger one of 2,956 satellites planned in two phases in the future.

For now, Boeing has received a authorization the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to advance the constellation of 147 satellites. Now you have six years to launch half of them and nine years to deploy all.

Regarding the price and availability of the service, there is still no data in this regard. Nor is it necessary to make forecasts, since the launches must first go smoothly. Then the satellites must reach their operational orbit. At a later stage, Boeing must lead to the testing phase.

The truth is that Boeing has been manufacturing satellites for public and private customers for more than two decades. In the past, before OneWeb or SpaceX, it tried to provide service through a constellation of satellites with Teledesic, a project that finally never got off the ground. Now, after four years of waiting, he has a green light from the FCC to start engines again.