Through Twitter, Bodega Aurrerá has clarified about an alleged promotion of a 4K screen that, according to a user, appeared on Facebook.

The user @ MarioMoranV1 announced that the promotion of a Samsung 4k screen with a value of 72 pesos was appearing on Facebook.

Of course, as expected, this promotion is false and the store itself, through its official account, came out to clarify the confusion, as other users also reported it.

In shopping season, especially, they are very delicate, since consumers can fall into social media publications where supposedly large discounts from brands are announced.

This is what happened with Bodega Aurrerá and the case reported by @ MarioMoranV1, since, according to his tweet, a Facebook page called Bodega Aurrerá Discount was in charge of putting in “promotion” a Samsung 4K screen, with an original value of 15,399 pesos, only 72 pesos.

What has attracted the most attention is that there are several users who made the same point, which is why Bodega Aurrerá came out to clarify and deny said discount.

“Hello Mario! Bodega Aurrerá does not carry out this type of promotion in any of its stores. The gift cards, promotions or coupons that circulate on the network are false, as well as any other coupon or check promotion on unofficial pages. Don’t be surprised! ”Was what the brand responded on Twitter.

@WineryAurrera

Please clarify if this is true or fraud, it appears on Facebook. pic.twitter.com/aUSqJ1VAg1 – Mario Moran V (@ MarioMoranV1) December 8, 2021

Hello Mario! Bodega Aurrera does not carry out this type of promotion in any of its stores. The gift cards, promotions or coupons that circulate on the network are false, as well as any other coupon or check promotion on unofficial pages. Don’t be surprised! – Bodega Aurrera (@BodegaAurrera) December 8, 2021

What’s up with @WineryAurrera I have never believed in these things, but I wanted to try it and it turned out that I got the television for $ 72 pesos? … They ask me for my information and I can not put them? hahahaha I still think these things are false? pic.twitter.com/MuxlTrUMUt – ?? Vick Rider ?? (@SoyVickRider) December 4, 2021

What is recommended in these cases is, as the Internet user did, contact the brand, something he could do through Twitter, receiving an almost immediate response.

And is that, today, social networks have facilitated the relationship between brands and consumers, now having the opportunity to engage in a much more direct conversation to make all kinds of comments, from complaints, suggestions, to claims and applause.

Unfortunately, social networks are also the perfect space to scam users; It may not be easy at first, but there will always be those who fall into these types of traps.

While it is true that it is impossible for a 55-inch Samsung 4K screen to be offered at 72 pesos, it is also true that there are users who can fall for this type of fraud, which could even escalate into much more serious issues.

However, the Community Manager of Bodega Aurrerá has been able to respond in a timely manner, a fact that, without a doubt, leaves the brand well off, given that, in these cases, it is important to carry out a much more fluid conversation on social networks .

At present, good management of these platforms is essential for brands, especially in times of digitization where everything happens in this scenario.

