Dec 09, 2021 at 05:08 CET



Boca Juniors beat Talleres on penalties in the final of the Argentine Cup on Wednesday and won this title for the fourth time, which he had not conquered since the 2014-2015 season.

With a final goal in the penalty shootout (4-5) by “Toto” SalvioAfter a match that ended 0-0, “Xeneize” won their first title with Sebastián Battaglia on the bench.

He did it in a match played at the Estadio Único in Santiago del Estero (north of the country), in whichl Boca did not finish imposing his game in any part of the match.

In fact, the “Xeneize” did not enjoy any clear chance of scoring during the 90 minutes and even regretted the expulsion of the midfielder Juan Ramírez, circumstances that did not prevent him from winning the title from eleven meters.

To conquer this Argentine Cup for the fourth time (the previous ones had been in the first edition of 1969 and in the 2011/2012 and 2014/2015 seasons), Boca successively beat Claypole (2-1), Defensores de Belgrano, from the thirty-second finals (3-0), River Plate (0-0, 4-1 on penalties), Patronato (0-0, 4-2 on penalties), Argentinos Juniors (1-0) and Talleres in the final (0-0, 4-5 on penalties).

As the winner of the contest, Boca was left with the 5.9 million pesos (about 58,000 dollars) of the prize and certified his direct pass to the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2022, avoiding the playoffs.

This party put full stop to the tenth edition of the Argentine Cup, which in addition to the four crowns for Boca accumulates another three from River (2015-16, 2016-17, 2018-19) and one from Rosario Central (2017-18), Arsenal (2012-13) and Huracán (2013-14 ), with the exception that the 1970 version was left without definition.

Argentina will contribute five direct places to the group stage of the Libertadores 2022 and an extra place in the second phase of qualifying, while six other clubs will achieve their passports to the Sudamericana next year.