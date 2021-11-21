Boca Juniors is facing Sarmiento de Junín by date 21 of the Professional Football League tournament. The game, which is arbitrated by Leandro Rey Hilfer, can be followed by TNT Sports.

The local team bet on the attack from the beginning of the match and the first opportunity to open the scoring came after three minutes, with a shot from Sebastian Villa that the archer covered very well Manuel Vicentini. For those first minutes the great controversy also came: defender Martín García had to be sent off for a hard iron against Frank Fabra.

From so much insistence, the team of Sebastian Battaglia I was going to reach the goal: about 24 ′, Luis Advíncula he escaped to the bottom on the right and sent the center back for the entrance of the youth Luis Vazquez, which again contributed its scoring quota.

Sarmiento was going to manage to destabilize the bottom of Boca in an action in which Jonathan Torres enabled Gervasio Nunez and the latter defined by punching the ball over the goalkeeper’s body Agustin Rossi. However, on the line he managed to clear the local defense to keep his arc at zero.

In the last moments of the initial stage the local team definitively tilted the field in their favor and accumulated goal situations. After a combination with Almond, Juan Ramirez He took a shot that ended up in the hands of Vicentini. Then it was Edwin cardona the one who dared to hit the goal, although his shot touched the crossbar. Finally, neither Villa nor Ramírez could inside the area in the last action before the break.

Not a minute of the complement had yet been completed when Boca screamed for the second time in the afternoon. Frank Fabra He advanced at full speed down the left wing and with spectacular ball control, he left his markers on the road to culminate the action with a tremendous shot that was destined for the net.

Far from the fight for the championship led by River Plate, the team he leads Sebastian Battaglia has a clear objective: ensure qualification for the Copa Libertadores 2022. And to achieve this you must add the three points in The Bombonera, which returns to a full audience for the first time since March 2020, in that match against Diego Maradona’s Gymnastics when it was consecrated in the last edition of the Super League.

While waiting to know who will be his rival in the final of the Argentine Cup -the semifinal that will be played by Talleres de Córdoba and Godoy Cruz-, the other chance he has to achieve the passage to the maximum club tournament in South America, the Xeneize has a team with variants. After the 3-0 win against Aldosivi in ​​Mar del Plata, DT recovers side Luis Advíncula. The Peruvian played the double knockout date with Peru, but returned in good shape and is from the game against Green.

Another who returns to defense is Marcos Rojos. The world runner-up has already recovered from his injury and accompanies the defense Carlos Izquierdoz and Frank Fabra. In the midfield area are the Colombian Jorman Campuzano, Agustin Almendra, of great performance in recent games, and the left-hander Juan Ramirez. For the attack, Battaglia bets once again on Edwin cardona as a link, and by Sebastian Villa as the companion of Luis Vazquez, the area reference xeneize.

Boca has 55 points in the general table and is in 5th place, which is why it would be making the move to Libertadores next year. But he is closely followed by Estudiantes, who already played and thrashed Huracán, as well as Lanús, who fell to Patronato. They both have 54 units.

For its part, in Sarmiento Martin Funes makes his debut after the departure of Mario Sciacqua. The former DT of the Reserve of the Junín team, with whom he became champion last tournament after beating Xeneize led by Battaglia, has the return of Braian Salvareschi and makes several modifications in the starting eleven with respect to the last match before the Stand by the window of international matches of teams that ended with defeat for Green at home against Central Córdoba de Santiago del Estero.

Referee: Leandro Rey Hilfer

Stadium: Alberto J. Armando, La Bombonera

TV: TNT Sports

