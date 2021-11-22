Bobby Kotick would leave Activision Blizzard, but ...

The last week was anything but pleasant for Activision Blizzard and its CEO, Bobby Kotick. After a report by The Wall Street Journal accused this executive of inappropriate behavior and being aware of the cases of harassment in the company, thousands of employees and investors demanded his resignation. While the board of directors is not in favor of this lawsuit, Kotick noted that he would consider leaving Activision Blizzard, but only under one circumstance.

A new report by The Wall Street Journal revealed that last Friday, Kotick met with his board of directors, where it was stated that “would consider leaving the company if he cannot quickly fix the cultural issues at the video game giant”. This is what the medium mentions:

Kotick, who has led Activision for three decades, stopped short of saying he would resign in a meeting Friday with executives from the company’s Blizzard Entertainment unit, but left the possibility open if misconduct issues across the company were not resolved. they solved ‘with speed’, these people said ”.

Along with this, it is mentioned that Kotick “was ashamed of some of the incidents that had happened during his tenure and apologized for how he has handled the problems that were developing.” At the moment there is no clear answer to the demands of the workers. While this shows that the CEO is aware of the wishes of his employees, this does not mean that his departure will be a reality.

On related issues, Xbox is “evaluating its relationship” with Activision Blizzard. Similarly, this is what Jim Ryan, CEO of SIE, mentioned in this case.

Editor’s Note:

This sounds like a way of simply denying his departure from Activision Blizzard. According to previous reports, Bobby Kotick was aware of inappropriate behavior in the company, so he had years to remedy this work culture, but he never did. This time it is better for the CEO to leave his position as soon as possible.

Via: The Wall Street Journal