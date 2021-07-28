Bobby Kotick responds to recent allegations

Faced with all the troubles within Activision Blizzard, Bobby kotick, CEO of the company has decided to take action on the matter and has already ruled with a letter addressed to all employees of the same. The executive promised a series of important changes to his labor policies, and most of them will be implemented right now.

With information from Jason schreier, it was announced about the existence of said letter, in which he apologizes to all the employees affected by this, in addition to promising to hire an external legal firm to review all the policies of Activision Blizzard, as well as the evaluation and review of some of its executives.

From now on, these are some changes that will take place within Activision, according to Kotick:

“Support for employees. We will continue to monitor each complaint and will not hesitate to take appropriate action. To strengthen our capabilities in this area, we are adding additional staff and other resources to our Labor Relations team. Feedback sessions. We know that many of you have various ideas to improve our culture. We will create a safe space, moderated by third parties, for you to discuss areas where we can improve. Changes in personnel. We will immediately be evaluating managers and leaders throughout the Company. Anyone who has done anything to impede the integrity of all of our claims and evaluation processes will be fired. Hiring practices. Earlier this year I emailed all hiring managers to make sure they have a broad overview of diversity for all available positions. We will be adding additional resources to ensure our managers are following this directive. Changes in our games. We have heard feedback from our employees and gaming communities that certain content in our games is inappropriate. We are going to eliminate it. “

Finally, Kotick promises to do everything possible to ensure that Activision Blizzard be a decent place to work for all company employees, regardless of the amount of resources that must be invested in investigations.

Via: Jason schreier

