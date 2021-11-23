Bobby Kotick is not leaving his position at Activision-Blizzard ... for now

Bobby Kotick, director of Activision-Blizzard, says he will not leave his position. We tell you all the details, in this note!

After complaints about his lack of interest in ending sexual harassment and abuse in the offices of Activision-Blizzard, Bobby kotick, director of the company, stated that he would be willing to leave his position only if the problems are not solved “quickly”.

Bobby Kotick won’t leave Activision-Blizzard

The statements of Kotick emerged in the framework of a meeting with executives of Activision-Blizzard at the end of last week, as reported Wall street journal, the medium that published a report with testimonies from company employees who assured that Bobby kotick ignored allegations of sexual harassment and abuse in Activision-Blizzard.

Last week, the head of Activision-Blizzard he reportedly participated in several management meetings and was told that many employees would be satisfied only when he left. In fact, at one of the management meetings, staff were informed about a policy of “zero tolerance” that did not apply to Bobby Kotick.

With the report of WSJ and the macho management of the company, many workers went on strike in recent days and were dissatisfied with the management of Kotick when it comes to finding a solution to all the problems they pose.

Sony and Microsoft’s opinion

The disgust spread to Sony and Microsoft, two of the most important video game companies today. Phil Spencer from Microsoft/Xbox declared that he is “Evaluating all aspects of our relationship with Activision-Blizzard and making ongoing proactive adjustments” while Jim ryan from Sony/PlayStation said about Kotick that “[nosotros] We do not believe that their response statements adequately address the situation. “

Complaints towards Bobby kotick several months in which it was revealed that the directors of studies of Activision-Blizzard they abused, harassed and mistreated female employees. This led to Luis Barriga (director of Devil), Jesse McCree (designer in Blizzard) and Jonathan LeCraft (designer in WoW) will resign from their positions. In the midst of that context, Jen Oneal and Mike ybarra rose to the direction of Activision-Blizzard, Nevertheless, Jen Oneal He resigned shortly afterwards because the company did not offer him equal conditions before his partner, Mike Ybarra.

Share it with whoever you want