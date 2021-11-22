The wave of events at Activision Blizzard in the last week it has been huge. The post against CEO Bobby Kotick has triggered multiple reactions, such as a strike among employees and the rejection of PlayStation and Xbox of everything that is happening. Right now, a letter signed en masse by the squad against Kotick is the latest measure of pressure on the person in charge.

Now, reports The Wall Street Journal, that Kotick has held different meetings with his board and in one of them he has said that would consider leaving the company if you cannot quickly resolve current cultural issues. The sources consulted by the media assure that the condition to assess this possibility is because a solution is not reached “quickly”.

The president also met with the main leaders of Activision and Blizzard. It is from the first company where he was transferred that employees will not be satisfied until Kotick ends up leaving his position. They explain from the middle that the Kotick acknowledged feeling embarrassed by the incidents that occurred during his tenure and apologized for how he had handled everything that happened.

While Activision is considering creating a committee that seeks to oversee the implementation of the announced changes, no action has yet been taken to investigate Kotick individually, indicate the sources. On the other hand, from those responsible for human resources and members of the board, meetings were held with the staff, transferring their commitment to improvements, but noting that they could not act against Kotick due to the lack of evidence.