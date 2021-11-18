It is time to get serious, because it is time to talk about a terrible scourge. This problem occurs in many areas, but in the video game industry, which was largely dominated by men until recently, these practices were vomiting ad nauseam. The last five years have seen many large companies dotted around: Riot, Ubisoft, and now Activision Blizzard. In fact, its president, Bobby Kotick, could have a lot more responsibility than what was initially known.

All of this has reappeared in the wake of a new letter signed by former Activision employees. In it, they point directly to the top of the company because Kotick allegedly knew many of the terrible actions of his most depraved employees. Kotick was aware of everything and, despite this, not only did he look the other way, he was also the author of some of the humiliating treatment against women that there was in the company. In fact, as explained by Jason Schreier, 97% of the workforce do not trust their president for his malice and his incompetence.

In addition, everything gets worse if we remember that the first Blizzard co-director, Jennifer O’Neal, had to leave the post within two months of being appointed because the workers made his life impossible in the work environment. Taking into account that this has been in a matter of a few months, after the Blizzard scandal went viral, it is shocking that for reasons of harassment he had to leave a woman whose goal was to change things for the better.

The worst of all is that Bobby Kotick’s track record is full of smudges. In recent years, he has laid off thousands of employees and dismantled Activision’s European headquarters while earning hefty million-dollar bonuses for meeting fiscal year targets. Also, let’s not forget that Activision leadership has publicly endorsed Kotick to the point of issue a statement in your defense.

There is no doubt that a great soap opera is coming on Activision in recent months, since the CEO’s chair has never wobbled so much. Anyway, depending on what happens, each person has in their hand the decision of whether they want continue giving money to a company that has perpetrated and legitimizes these terrible acts. Against consumer power they have no anti-union companies to hire.