This year has not been the best for one of the largest and most important companies in the video game industry. Yes, we are obviously talking about Activision Blizzard, owners of franchises like Call of Duty, Diablo or Overwatch, to give a few examples. Since this same summer, the company has not stopped chaining misfortunes after misfortunes, and with good reason, since all (or so we believe) the company’s dirty laundry has been shown, from mistreatment of workers, to sexual harassment and even trying to cover up the suicide of a worker. And all this leads us to the nefarious and outrageous management of the head of the company. We all want (for the good of both the company and its workers) that only one thing happens, and it seems that in the near future it could happen, since Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard, would be considering resigning from his position due to all the controversy surrounding his figure.

This information comes from a new article published by The Wall Street Journal, and it is that Activision internal sources affirm that in a recent executive meeting, Kotick himself has assured that if the situation is not fixed quickly, he would leave the company so as not to hinder his recovery.

Xbox is evaluating its relationship with Activision

If this was not enough, many other companies (including Sony and Xbox) are evaluating their relationship with Activision Blizzard, which could be another devastating blow. Hopefully Kotick and the board of directors will do what is necessary and correct (at least this time) and look out for the good of their company and their workers, and not that of their pockets. If that is achieved, not only the workers of Activision Blizzard will have won, the entire industry will have won.