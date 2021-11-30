Bobba Fett on Disney +: Watch the new commercial and download the posters of the new Star Wars series

The Boba Fett book, the upcoming Star Wars series, released a new trailer and character posters. We show you in this note!

One of the next series of Star wars for Disney Plus, which was announced at the end of the second season of The Mandalorian, it is Boba Fett’s book. In it, we will see the legendary bounty hunter Boba fett already the mercenary Fennec shand navigating the criminal side of the Galaxy while they return to Tatooine To claim the territory that he used to rule Jabba hutt.

The series comes from the hand of Jon Favreau (Iron Man), Robert Rodriguez (Sin City), Kathleen Kennedy (Latest Star Wars Movies) and Colin Wilson (Avatar). The protagonists are Ming-N Wen What Fennec shand and Temuera Morrison What Boba fett.

The short trailer gives us a little glimpse of what’s to come in the series. In case you don’t know, the actor who plays Boba fett It is the same as the original movies. Its appearance in The Mandalorian It surprised many, since the character dies in the movie saga. But everything would seem to indicate that they will tell us a little how it is that Boba fett survived and why he is now in search of being the ruler of the former territory of Jabba hutt. And the posters, give us a better look at the protagonists.



The series arrives exclusively, like all series of Star wars, to Disney Plus. It is not known if this series will have much to do with The Mandalorian, since it is a spinoff of the latter and the character was introduced in the last season of the series of Command. But to get rid of all these doubts, we will have to wait until the December 29, date in which the series is released. The Boba Feet Book will have 8 episodes that will be released every Wednesday on the platform.

