The Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe is so spectacular that it even impacts a series like The Book of Boba Fett.

Star wars is getting strong in Disney plus, since after releasing The Mandalorian and other animated series will now bring The Book of Boba Fett. A program that will continue the adventures of one of the most beloved characters in this saga. But for the fans to enjoy the best way, they have looked at how they do things in Marvel studios.

In a recent interview, Jon favreau revealed that it is clear that: “Characters within the same franchise must appear in several different properties”.

“Star Wars is something in which the audience is as important a component as what you present as a filmmaker.”

Jon favreau He also reflected on the importance of The Boba Fett Book, since it has a character that we saw for the first time in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) but that before his film debut was already important for fans of the time.

“For people who did not grow up at the time, it is difficult to understand how hungry we were for information about Star Wars. You would buy magazines with photos. You would buy the toys and play with them. At that moment Boba Fett appeared on the screen, we felt that we already knew him.

Jon Favreau has worked on Star Wars and Marvel Studios.

If anyone can get the saga of Star wars impact both fans and Marvel studios Without at doubt it is Jon favreau. Since it was precisely he who started it all with Hombre de Hierro (2008) and has been playing Happy hogan in different deliveries. So there is no doubt that The Book of Boba Fett will bring many surprises in all its episodes.

The Serie The Boba Fett Book will debut in Disney Plus on December 29, 2021 and the rest of its episodes will premiere every Wednesday.