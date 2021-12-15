No one knows exactly why Boba Fett is so popular. Of course, now that the character made a stellar appearance in The Mandalorian it greened its place in Star Wars. But even before his origin story made it to the movies, and became the center of an independent story, it was captivating.

The reason? In all likelihood it is the embodiment of one of the foundations of Star Wars. The enigmatic connection of the saga with the traditional Western and the perception of the lonely figure in the middle of a hostile world. Your arrival at The Mandalorian it was more than natural. And much more, his future reign over the criminal world of Tatooine. Whatever happens The Boba Fett Book, the premiere of the year On December 29 on Disney +, it will have an impact on the future of the saga in film and television.

But, more importantly, it is important that Boba Fett has traveled the most curious path to become the symbol that it is today. From appearing for a few minutes in the original trilogy to being featured prominently in video game and book canon. The bounty hunter went a long way to become part of the central Star Wars story.

With the Serie The Book of Boba Fett about to premiere, we leave you five things you should know about the character and that will make you better understand its importance. Some will surprise you and others will make it clear to you why right now he is one of the central characters of the franchise.

In a galaxy far away … Boba Fett was almost another character

Temura Morrison is Boba Fett. In Lucasfilm’s THE MANDALORIAN, season two, exclusively on Disney +. © 2020 Lucasfilm Ltd. & . All Rights Reserved.

George Lucas’s first sketch of Darth Vader was actually a simplified version of Boba Fett. In fact, the same author admitted that during the first design meetings, the appearance of the dark villain was very similar to that of the character. In fact, the first description of the infamous and cruel Vader was “intergalactic bounty hunter.” One who also had committed “unforgivable crimes.”

In The Book of Boba Fett, the new Star Wars series on Disney +, Boba stops being a mere bounty hunter to reinvent himself on Tatooine with Fennec Shand. A totally surprising series for Star Wars lovers Available exclusively on Disney +. Subscribe and save thanks to the annual plan.

Later, the concept evolved into a Jedi fallen into darkness. But the bounty hunter idea remained attractive. So he ended up reformulating himself in the character we know today.

Boba Fett’s early designs had little to do with Mandalorian armor

Boba’s outfit was more like that of an ancient armor of the so-called Imperial Shock Troopers. White in color and aged in appearance, it was more like a perception of the passage of time and power. But after, Lucas decided to change the concept and giving the bounty hunter a run down look that spoke of a violent past.

In fact, it is Boba Fett’s costume that seems to sustain his unique story that no one knows too much about. But in view of the ravages on the metal it is clear that there is much to tell.

He has the honor of being the first character in the Star Wars Expanded Universe.

Long before books, videogames and other works it was collectively called “Expanded Universe”, George Lucas was already meditating on how to deepen his work. And one One of the ideas was to feature a version of Boba Fett on their licensed products (part of their blockbuster contribution). All this happened before the arrival of the classic Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back to theaters in 1980.

The origin of that first big step is in the terrible Star Wars Christmas special. Now forgotten and vilified, the show aired on CBS on November 17, 1978 includes Boba Fett. And in fact, it gives him a history as a traitor that ended up turning him into a villain in his entirety. And despite the failure of the special, Boba Fett rose to prominence. As much as for LucasFilm to include him in select merchandise, fan encounters, and even allegorical posters.

Eight actors have played the bounty hunter

Boba has the rare honor of being played by eight actors, making him the character with the greatest variety of faces in the series. In the original trilogy, Boba Fett was played first by Jeremy Bulloch and later by John Morton. As for the voice (Fool barely talks but his lines are memorable) was that of actor Jason Wingreen.

In the 1997 special editions, Boba was played Under Armor by Mark Austin, Don Bies, and Nelson Hall. In the animated series Clone Wars, Daniel Logan voiced the character. And of course, you already know: Temuera Morrison is now her official face.

Clint Eastwood was the immediate reference for the character

With no context story or time to develop one on screen, Lucas envisioned Boba Fett as the mystery cowboy from the Western. And indeed, Jeremy Bulloch modeled follow the character of Clint Eastwood in For a bunch of dollars (1964).

A lonely man, with a mysterious past, who also has extraordinary ability with his weapons. Over time, the elements became the way to define the character.