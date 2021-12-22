On December 29, the series lands on Disney +, The Boba Fett Book, starring the famous bounty hunter from Star Wars, and Hasbro has launched a special series dedicated to the series

Boba Fett, the most feared bounty hunter in the Galaxy, will have his own series as the protagonist in Disney + with The Boba Fett Book. Finally, after many years, justice will be done to the character and we will not have to wait too long because on December 29, 2021 we will return to the sands of Tatooine to claim the territory that was once Jabba the Hutt.

The series is a spin-off of The Mandalorian Y stars Temuera Morrison, an actor who played Jango Fett in Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones, in the role of Boba and Ming-Na Wen, as Fennec.

On the occasion of the imminent premiere of the Disney + series, we present you some collectible figures, helmet and ship from another Galaxy with Boba as the protagonist.

Boba Fett Figures from The Black Series and The Vintage Collection

Fett, dressed in his Mandalorian armor, EE-3 blaster carbine and a multitude of accessories, await you in two versions within the Hasbro collectible figures. Boba Fett from The Black Series and Boba Fett from The Vintage Collection are inspired by Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi, the last of the films in the original trilogy. How did you survive falling into Jabba’s well? That is something that they will have to explain to us at some point and the best place is, without a doubt, The Book of Boba Fett.

The Black Series figure stands 6 ” tall and includes 5 accessories, while The Vintage Collection figure is 3 ” tall and comes with 2 accessories. You can already find them in official stores.

Boba Fett figure from the Disney + series

Straight out of The Book of Boba Fett Disney +, Hasbro launches a new collectible figure of Star Wars: The Black Series With which fans can have the legendary bounty hunter as he will look in the new Star Wars series.

A 6-inch figure, fully articulated and designed with great detail, such as the four accessories inspired by the character. Known as one of the most fearsome and competent bounty hunters in the Galaxy, Boba Fett’s life apparently came to an end in the Well of Sarlacc on Tatooine. A survivor by nature, Boba Fett managed to escape to continue his fight. The Boba Fett figure in The Book of Boba Fett is now available in official stores.

Boba Fett Helmet

If you prefer to get in on the action and commemorate the movie Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back, do not lose sight of this life-size replica of the helmet of your favorite bounty hunter with which you can feel like a true bounty hunter of the Galaxy. The electronic helmet comes equipped with a flip-up visor with flashing LED lights, an illuminated HUD rangefinder, and is fully padded to make it comfortable for all fans. With this helmet you only need the Firespray to travel to Tatooine. Look in official stores to find the helmet.

Boba Fett’s ship in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Without his Firespray, Fett wouldn’t be him. This ship that the bounty hunter inherited from his “father”, Jango Fett, has its own recreation in The Vintage Collection, based on the movie The Empire Strikes Back. The Firespray was the ship in which Fett transported carbonite-frozen Han Solo from Cloud City to Tatooine to deliver to Habba the Hutt. Hence, one of the accessories that it includes is a Han Solo in carbonite, something unique within Hasbro’s Star Wars figures and a whole collector’s item. You can get the Slave I in official stores.

Remember you will be able to see the Boba Fett book series on Disney +, starting next December 29 with a new episode every Wednesday. If you still do not have your subscription you can register at this link.