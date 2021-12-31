Boba Fett: origins, appearances, and everything you need to know about the character who got his own series on Disney Plus

The new Disney Plus series, The Book of Boba Fett, is already among us and we tell you everything you need to know about the character In this note!

One of the most remembered and loved characters of Star wars in addition to Luke, Y Leia, It is not Han Solo… is Boba Fett. Y Lucasfilm He wanted to take advantage of this to finally give us a series focused on the character. The Book of Boba Fett shows us how the Mandalorian is going to claim the throne of the former palace of Jabba the Hutt. But … How did this character become so beloved and what is his story?

The first appearance of the character was not in the movies, but in the hated and remembered Star Wars Christmas Special. This special came out on 1978 and it had an animated scene where we met this bounty hunter a couple of years before the premiere of Star Wars V: The Empire Contra attacka, which was in 1980.

In his famous appearance in the cinema, we could not see much of the character since he had only 2 minutes and eight seconds in the entire saga. But when it was first seen, everyone was surprised and eager to see more than one character who has one of the best entries in the history of Star wars Those two minutes were enough to generate a connection with a character who radiated mystery, spoke to Vader as equals and both his suit and his helmet felt spectacular.

In Return of the Jedi the little we saw him was when he hands Han Solo over to Jabba and, after a fight with our protagonists, he falls down and is swallowed by the Sarlacc inside of the Great Pit of Carkoon and dies. But that was not the end of Boba fett, as he survived and we could see him once more in The Mandalorian, and now in his own series.

We got to know a little more about the character’s history in the later films of Star wars (which in theory are earlier) and in the series that take place in the period between Star wars iii Y Star Wars IV. SI go in chronological order, first we have to talk about the father of Boba Fett, Jango Fett.

TO Jango Fett we meet him for the first time in Star Wars II: Attack of the Clones. Jango he was a bounty hunter in a Mandalorian outfit who may or may not have been responsible for the attempted assassination of the Senator Padmé Amidala. After this assassination attempt, Jango Fett return to your planet, Kamino, where he donated genetic material to create an army of clones, which were altered. But one of these clones remained unaltered at the request of Jango, which is our dear Boba fett.

When Obi-Wan Kenobi comes to Kamino to ask Jango about the attempted murder of Padme, we realize that the relationship between Jedi and the Fett not the best. Jango she decides to take care of her son and decides that it is a good time to run away. From this moment on, Silly begins to develop negative feelings against Jedi because of their distrust of their father.

Obi-wan let Kamino, but he returns under orders of the Jedi Council with the intention of taking Jango. But it’s late because so much Jango What Silly they manage to escape, not without first Obi-wan put on a tracking device. The Jedi follow them until Geonosis and they fight in space, so that later Fett reach your destination and seek refuge.

The fight in Geonosis get several Jedi go to the rescue of Obi-wan and the two sides face: the Jedi on the one hand and the army of the Count Dookor by the other. Boba fett sees everything from outside the arena and, when Jango faces against WinduHe also sees how with a single movement his father loses his head. The only thing Boba has left is the helmet of Jango and swears revenge on Mace windu for the death of his father.

After these events is when Silly meet various bounty hunters, one of the best known is Aurra Sing, who basically adopts him and allows him to work together with his team while also teaching him everything he needs to know in the world of bartering. In The Clone Wars we see how Silly He finds it difficult to adapt to his father’s work and also discovers how Aurra it actually has it close by for your convenience. When he no longer needs it, the character turns against him. Silly, but not before offering help in a certain matter.

Boba asks Aurra help him avenge his father’s death. The first time you try to kill Windu, the character has a rather strange plan that involves posing as one of his father’s clones in order to enter the Endurance, where does he live Jedi. But the plan goes awry, as Boba puts an explosive in the bathroom. Windu which ends up being activated by a Stormtrooper.

To get away from Endurance, decides to remove the reactor from the ship and leave with the help of Aurra. But this means that you have to leave your friends stranded in the middle of nowhere. Something that ends up doing since bounty hunters have a difficult life and friends are something they can afford.

The second time you try to kill Windu, he does it with a helmet of Mandalorian sabotaged and leaves it in the Endurance. His plan failed again, but why Windu he realized Boba’s plan minutes before the device exploded and threw it far enough that the blast was not lethal.

Silly can not kill a second time Windu and this affects it. So that Aurra He proposes to kill one of the clones they kidnapped from the Endurance and send the recording to the Council Jedi, in order to ask them to Windu go and face Boba. Consequently, the tip send a couple of Jedis to look for them.

Silly, Aurra and the rest of the bounty hunters face Po Koon and Ahsoka Tano, which ends in Silly putting back a bomb that when it explodes only allows him to Aurra escape, leaving Silly only in Florrum. Boba discovers that revenge is not the best option after the only person he trusted abandoned him, and he gives himself up. Admits wrongdoing, but refuses to forgive Mace windu.

A few years later, we have a Boba fett full-fledged that he became a recognized bounty hunter who even has his own team. But we found out that actually Silly he is still a boy who has little experience in terms of Force and spends the rest of the next few years wallowing in his hatred.

And finally, Boba fett is hired by him Galactic empire because he is known as one of the cruellest bounty hunters and it is generally not known if all the rewards he delivers will arrive alive. By this time, he is already using the recognized suit similar to that of the Mandalorians. After these events, we already know what happens until his “death”.

Or his undeath. Silly survived Sarlacc and had a long and illustrious career thereafter in the expanded universe of Star wars. But his disappearance from the movies left many wondering what exactly happened to the famous bounty hunter. And it seems that this could be canon in the Star Wars universe since The Book of Boba Fett shows us that the character is alive. (as had the expanded universe, which is not canon today).

In a novel by 2015. It was told a little what had happened to the character after the events of Return of the Jedi. Some travelers came across the ship of Silly and also with his suit Mandalorian, which had acid burns. The Sarlaccs it uses acid to digest its food, and this can take up to 1,000 years. And it seems like the time it took to get out of Sarlaccs it was far less and only caused consequences on the armor.

And now we can learn even more about the character in The Book of Boba Fett. The first chapter of the series is already among us and from what you see, it seems that the series is going to be at the level of The Mandalorian and will tell us much more about the most beloved character in the universe of Star wars

