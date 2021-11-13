Boba Fett is coming to Fortnite next month!

Fortnite it is the perfect space for all popular culture properties to be available in one place. At the beginning of the year we saw the arrival of The Mandalorian to this battle royale, and Today it has been revealed that the legendary Boba Fett will also participate in this title.

Through the game’s official Twitter account, it was confirmed that Boba Fett will arrive on the island of Fortnite next December 24, 2021, probably the perfect Christmas gift for many. Although at the moment there is no specific information on the type of content, surely a skin and various cosmetic items will be available.

Boba Fett will be making his arrival on the Island December 24, 2021 at 7pm ET! #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/cj9iC6WRBZ – Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 12, 2021

As you could see, the ad is accompanied by an image that shows us Boba Fett and Fennec in a similar way to that of the post-credits scene of the second season of The Mandalorian. We remind you that The Book of Boba Fett will arrive at Disney + on December 29, and here you can see his first trailer.

Via: Fortnite