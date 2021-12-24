Boba Fett arrives at Fortnite this Christmas to promote his next Disney Plus series

Fortnite closes its year with the arrival of Boba Fett from Star Wars to the island this Christmas, in addition to the Winterfest event until the end of the year. All the details are in this note!

The popular Battle Royale from Epic Games brings us a new update where it will incorporate more characters before the end of the year. But we are not talking about any character, but it is that nothing more and nothing less than Boba Fett, the famous bounty hunter from Star Wars, comes to Fortnite.

As we had already anticipated, Boba Fett will arrive at the popular Battle Royale as a way to promote as well The Boba Fett Book, his new series of Disney plus which will premiere on December 29. For its part, with regard to the playable character in Fortnite, we can get it from this 24th, a good Christmas gift from Epic Games.

We can see on the official Fortnite Twitter, the announcement about Boba Fett’s landing on the island Will you find someone to hunt? Anyway, if the mere arrival of the bounty hunter seems little to you, you can always upload your battle pass. For those who have reached level 100 this season, they will be able to get special styles called Super Level Styles.

On the other hand, Fortnite is currently going through its event of Winterfest, which began on December 16 and will end on the 30th of this month. During this event we will be able to enjoy gifts, new items, challenges and creative maps. In addition, with the premiere of the new film by Marvel, Spiderman: No Way Home, new masks of the arachnid superhero were incorporated to the island. The Super Level Styles will add exclusive Spiderman skins, as well as new cosmetics for Harlowe, Ronin, Shana and Lt. John Llama.

For those of you who aren’t such a fan of Disney, they will also have rewards. Fortnite awards three new winter skins in the shape of derpy snowmen, Grimbles, the Christmas elf and the Slushy soldier.

