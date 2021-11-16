Boba Fett comes to Fortnite in December ahead of the launch of the next Star Wars series: “The Book of Boba Fett.” Every detail in this note.

Fortnite he is living a very active few weeks. We know that the constant incorporation of characters is common, skins and tools to the game, which allow to have a better experience. However, beyond being a game, Fortnite has become a means of dissemination, in this case of series.

As happened previously with the addition of Jinx to announce the launch of Arcane, Fortnite once again has a character from an upcoming series. This time we left League of Legends and moved to the universe of Star wars, where the arrival of the bounty hunter was made official Boba fett.

This was announced through the Fortnite Twitter account, letting us know that the arrival of Boba Fett will take place on December 24. However, Boba will not arrive alone, since his partner, Fennec shand, will also be available from that date. A great Christmas present from Epic games.

The incorporation of these two characters is due to the launch of “The Book of Boba Fett”The next big Star Wars series that will premiere on December 29 in Disney +. This series will also serve as part of a Spin-off from The Mandalorian.

For its part, Disney + also made some announcements in its Disney + Day. These include an approach to Obi Wan Kenobi and Baymax! In addition to some new programs Marvel in 2022. If you don’t know who Boba Fett is, you can always watch Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett, a documentary of the character available on Disney +.

Boba Fett is coming to Fortnite on December 24 to join other Star Wars characters. Among them are: Stormtroper, King, Kilo Ren and finn.

