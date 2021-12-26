Once again, Epic Games brings us a great Christmas surprise, as they have released incredible news for the community of Fortnite, with new Star Wars content.

There is good news for the great Fortnite community, since they had announced a long time ago that material related to the franchise of Star wars, and we had been on the lookout, but they had not mentioned that it would be a pleasant Christmas surprise.

And it is that, it was only a matter of time that this video game will give it to us, just as we had been promised, Boba Fett has arrived, the popular bounty hunter, who is available in this popular Battle Royale.

This is for the premiere of The Book of Boba Fett, which is nowhere near being available, so, to celebrate the exploits of this beloved character, they are already available in the game, so take advantage of those extra turkeys for Christmas, what your grandmother or your Christmas gift gave you, and get this amazing collaboration.

Saying skin and accessories allusive to Boba Fett, they will arrive directly at the store of this title, so we hope you are ready to give yourself this gift.

What makes this long-awaited skin much more attractive is that it comes with its Z-6 rocket backpack, its iconic propellant.

Some extras were also added, such as the pickaxe Gaffi walking stick, the great Boba Fett’s starship glider and the Target Computer Online gesture, with which Boba Fett searches for dangers on the horizon.

This content, you can find it in a batch at 2300 V-Bucks, although if you are not interested in getting the whole package, you can get just the skin for 1500 V-Bucks, or only the glider for 1200 V-Bucks and the peak for 800 coins.

In the store you will also find other Star Wars content that was released in previous seasons to celebrate the arrival of the character.

Remember that this special content of Boba fett, it will be available for a limited time only, so rush for it.