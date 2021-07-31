Bob Odenkirk thanks fans for their support this week

It’s been a couple of days since Bob Odenkirk, protagonist of Better call saul, He was hospitalized after suffering a heart attack while filming the show’s sixth season. It seems that the actor is already in much better condition, since now he shared a message for the fans who supported him throughout this process.

Via your personal account Twitter, Odenkirk shared the following:

Hi. It’s Bob.

Thank you.

To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week.

And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much. – Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) July 30, 2021

Further, Odenkirk He said he would take time to rest and recover one hundred percent, but he promises that he will be back shortly to conclude the filming of Better Call Saul.

Via: ComicBook

