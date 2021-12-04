Oncology.mx .-As a leading brand in the healthcare market, Barco showed its solutions for the healthcare sector to attendees at the annual conference of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA), where they had the opportunity to learn about close the possibilities offered by the company’s technologies to radiologists.

Headquartered at McCormick Place in Chicago, radiologists learned about the superior quality in the image of Barco’s products, which represent a window to new technological advances, therefore, the company made available various product lines that They cover aspects such as: Radiology, Multimodality, Remote reading, Mammography, Interventional Radiology, Teleradiology and services like ConnectCare and QAWEB Enterprise.

“This event is very important to us because it allows us to have a direct approach with radiologists who use Barco’s technologies on a day-to-day basis. At the stand, doctors were able to obtain more information about the benefits of the solutions, as well as updates and the full range of possibilities that exist with medical diagnostic monitors ”, explained Francisco Fandiño, Managing Director Latin America at Barco.

With the presence of Latin America in the Barco team, the Spanish-speaking attendees were able to learn more details of the leading equipment in the market, as well as the entire range of products of each medical branch, offering a realistic experience of the scope of technological solutions.

“We are very happy to return to RSNA 2021 with all the security measures, where we offered specialists a complete visualization experience with health technologies. Such a demonstration allows the doctor a closer approach to the needs he has in his branch of knowledge, and also to differentiate which is the best option within our wide range of products “, the expert mentioned.

Thus, Barco endorsed the commitment to serve as a support tool for specialists throughout the region, being a direct benchmark for innovation and quality in each product.

