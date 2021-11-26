BMW M is working on the development of a radical new SUV with plug-in hybrid mechanics. A new model that will be baptized with the name BMW XM. However, and in order to use this trade name, BMW has had to reach an agreement with the Citroën brand.

The 50th anniversary of BMW M will be celebrated in style. BMW’s sports division is ready to enter the world of electrification. What’s more, you will enter through the front door with a new model that will offer great performance as well as a high level of exclusivity. It is neither more nor less than the new BMW XM. A flagship that is currently in development and that will soon be a reality.

Just a few days ago it was officially confirmed that the German brand will offer a preview of this future production vehicle. A preview through a concept model, the BMW Concept XM. However, and beyond that the future XM is anticipated by means of a concept car, it is worth stopping a moment to ask a decisive question. How was it possible for BMW to use the trade name XM? Let’s go into detail and take a look at Citroën’s secret deal with BMW.

Spy photo of the new BMW XM. A plug-in hybrid SUV signed by BMW M

Citroën allows BMW to use the XM name



Just a few decades ago the Citroën brand marketed a model called XM. Therefore, a priori, it is possible to think that the information that indicates that the new model developed by BMW M is called XM are incorrect and that the definitive name is X8. However, a specialized medium has had access to information that reveals the behind-the-scenes efforts that both companies have carried out to allow BMW to use the XM name.

An internal Citroën source has confirmed that the two brands have reached an agreement: “The use of the name XM (by BMW) is the result of a constructive dialogue between Citroën and BMW, so this has been carefully considered and discussed.” .

The new Citroën C5 X has been a key model in this agreement: «In fact, it is the result of an informal agreement that echoes the launch by Citroën of a new model that combines an X and a number, due to the occurrence of the C5 X, and the desire of BMW to associate its name in X with the Motorsport division, and therefore the famous firm M. Citroën retains the right to use the X in names such as CX, AX, ZX … ».

The production BMW XM will be anticipated through a concept model. The BMW Concept XM

In any case, it seems quite complicated that the commercial name C5 X conflicts with the nomenclature used by the BMW SUV range. The letter X followed by a number. However, and analyzing another hypothesis, in case of having opted for a solution similar to that of the BMW iX, the commercial name would be MX and, in this case, BMW would have had to negotiate with Mazda.