BMW’s Christmas greeting has revealed one of the great surprises that the 50th anniversary of the sports brand has up its sleeve and that it will reveal throughout 2022. A high-flying sports car that has much more crumb than what It seems.

One of the great surprises that BMW M has saved for next year has appeared in the Christmas greeting of the German brand, with all the intention of the world. The Bavarian manufacturer has an exciting year ahead, which will start with the presentation of special editions and some very exclusive and limited in units from March 2022 to March 2023.

In that time, a series will follow one another that will practically reach the entire the range of models that the Garching-based firm retouches to offer maximum sportiness. With the help of “Supercar Blondie”, the Australian has entered where few have access and is the true paradise of the development of new BMW models: the FIZ, the abbreviation of the “Forschungs- und Innovationszentrum”, the research and development center from which all the prototypes of the German brand come out. And it is enough to see the video below these lines to see what is hidden there.

The new flagship of the BMW M GT sports cars appears in the Christmas greeting

Blondie has tried to unravel one of the biggest unknowns of the last year since she first appeared in spy photos and on rare occasions. For the proportions that can be seen under the canvas, fits perfectly with the Series 8, so the most special model based on this sports car is none other than a more radical variant than the expected M8 CSL and the one we saw in the last spy photos with a Hommage style.

The German firm seems to have more than ready that special model that will culminate the 50th anniversary of BMW M, and that will put the icing on the whole range. An equivalent to the BMW XM but in the GT category, which promises to offer very high performance on the circuit, as it has been demonstrating on its way through the Nürburgring circuit. The truth is that seeing the model that will be presented will be more than complicated, since it is the great novelty of the German brand, in the face of fans, customers and competitors, who want to avoid giving a minimum clue to be.

The indications so far show a completely new aerodynamics, with a spoiler on the front lip and an imposing rear spoiler and an image influenced by the BMW Motorsport division. In addition, one of the most intriguing details is the cover of the rear side windows and the rear window, usual when brands remove rear seats to reduce weight. The other mystery is what it hides under the hood, as there is no official confirmation but it points to an in-depth review of the M4’s 3.0-liter biturbo six-cylinder with electric assistance and a maximum power that will exceed the 625 CV of the M8 Competition.